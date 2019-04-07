Kattelman/60

CEDAR FALLS — James and Carol Moeller Kattelman will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Cedar Falls AMVETS hall, 18th and Irving, hosted by their children and grandchildren.
They were married April 18, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Carol, now retired, was a daycare provider, and James retired from the city of Cedar Falls. They were foster parents to many children.
Their family includes Debbie and Rich Handke, George and Lisa, Nonie Duff, and Bobbie-Jo;a son, Lawrence, is deceased. They also have 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, and another great-great-grandchild expected.
No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.
