WATERLOO — Kathleen Zmolek will celebrate her 90th birthday at an open house Sunday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave., in Waterloo.

The event is being hosted by her family. No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

Kathleen Zmolek was born on April 23, 1933, in Cedar Township, the only daughter of Rose and Clem Reiter Sr.

She married the late Leonard Zmolek on Oct. 12, 1953. There are two children: Lureen Patten, and Kevin Zmolek, now deceased. She has six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1121 Hummingbird Circle, Waterloo IA, 50702.