Kathleen Schaefer

Klein SchaeferCEDAR FALLS-Kathleen (Kaye) Klein Schaefer is celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower.

Kathleen was born on March 14, 1921, in Eagle Center, to Lewis and Helen (McGarvey) Klein.

She latter married Ferdinand (Fritz) Schaefer (now deceased) on September 12, 1942.

Kathleen retired from JcPenney.

Her family includes: Alice (Larry) White, Gene (Carla) Schaefer, Phil (Pam) Schaefer, Sue (Pat) McLean, 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchild and (one deceased).

Cards can be sent to: 1223 Prairie View Rd, Rm. 416B Cedar Falls, 50613.

