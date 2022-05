Mrs. Kandi (Hennings) Attleson will be retiring from the Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

A celebration in her honor will take place Friday, May 27, hosted by the Fredericksburg Elementary staff.

After 31 years at the Fredericksburg CSD and Sumner-Fredericksburg CSD and 34 years in education total, she has primarily taught fourth grade, fifth grade and Title 1 Reading.

