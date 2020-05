Congratulations, Kalena Leahy

TRAER — Kalena Leahy graduated with honors from Basis Ahwatukee Charter School, in Phoenix, on Feb. 7, 2020. Daughter of Karen and Adam, granddaughter of Kathy and Darrell Sivertsen, the late David Gray, and Barbara and Chris McClure, Leahy has been accepted at Pepperdine, Purdue, and ASU. While deciding which school, he continues volunteering through her Church.