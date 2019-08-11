{{featured_button_text}}

Kaiser/60

CEDAR FALLS — Bob and Mary Jo Kaiser will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends in Tennessee in October.

They were married in Ottumwa on Aug. 16, 1959.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Bob is a John Deere retiree.

Their family includes two daughters, Kim and Dan Rodamaker of Trenton, Tenn., and Deb and Jeff Hudspeth of Cedar Falls, as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments