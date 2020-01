Kaiser/60

CEDAR FALLS — Bob and Mary Jo (Logan) Kaiser observed their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 12 with a family celebration in Trenton, Tenn.

They were married Aug. 16, 1959, in Ottumwa.

Bob worked for John Deere and retired after 40 years.

Their children are Kimberly (Daniel) Rodamaker of Trenton, Tenn., and Debra (Jeffrey) Hudspeth of Cedar Falls. They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

