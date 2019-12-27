WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley JA Titan Challenge took place recently at Hawkeye Community College.
This day-long competition placed 64 high school juniors and seniors in the CEO seat to help increase their understanding of business while competing for college scholarships.
First place scholarship winners were Frank Zhang and Michelle Ki from Cedar Falls High School. The team was mentored by Joni Snyder from Farmers State Bank. Each student received a $1,500 scholarship for post-secondary education to the college or university of their choice.
Members of the second place team were Jon Gentz and Marissa Ulrich from Denver High School. The team was mentored by Chris Davis from Schumacher Elevator. Each student received a $750 scholarship.
Students from 10 area high schools (Cedar Falls, Denver, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Janesville, North Linn, Union, Valley Lutheran, Waterloo West, and Waverly-Shell Rock) competed in teams of two and spent the day using Junior Achievement’s JA Titan simulation to make key decisions while managing and operating their own virtual business. Companies (teams) were challenged to outperform the competition in profit, sales, and market share with the support of a volunteer mentor.
Sponsors for the event included:
• Scholarship Sponsors: Hawkeye Community College, Schumacher Elevator
- Achievement Sponsors: Dupaco Community Credit Union, Discovering Wealth-Ameriprise Financial
• Team Sponsors: Bank Iowa, Berthel Fisher Co., Community Bank & Trust, First National Bank, Great Western Bank, Jones Law Firm, McDonald’s, Next Level Extreme Fitness of Waverly, NXT Bank, Panther Sports Properties, RSM, Steve and Liz Thorpe, The CBE Group, Waterloo Warehousing, Wells Fargo
• In-kind Sponsors: Hawkeye Community College, Hy-Vee, Target
