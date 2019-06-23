{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Judy Suppus is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born June 26, 1939, to Steve and Laura Tedore in Waterloo. Her family includes two children, Jason Suppus (Amber) of Chico, Calif., and Laura Mackenburg (Neal) of Cedar Rapids. There are four grandchildren.

Judy was raised with nine brothers and two sisters, and she was the oldest.

She worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. out of high school, transferring to Pacific Bell after five years for a total of 15 years with the phone company. When children started school she went to work as an administrative secretary with the Area Education Agency 7 where she retired after 25 years.

Cards may be sent to 1615 Scoggin St., Cedar Falls 50613.

