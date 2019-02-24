Judy (Rimrodt) Herman
1943-2018
God brings our lives together, friends to love and embrace.
Wanting us to experience kindness, putting smiles on our face.
I have found a true friend, so sweet and so kind.
Although distance separated us, you were always on my mind.
Please know that you warmed my heart, with your love and kind ways.
The time we spent together, they were the best of my days.
Rest In Peace, My “Cherished”
Friend,
Charlotte (Foster) Thomas
