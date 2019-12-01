Judy Hughes
WATERLOO — Judy (Tufts) Hughes will be honored on her 80th birthday with a family dinner and a card shower.
She was born Dec. 9, 1939, in Waterloo to Arthur and Blossom (Cherry) Tufts. She was married to Gary Hughes for 41 years before he passed away in 2006.
Judy was previously employed by Northwestern Bell and Creative Systems, and most recently by Iowa Laser Technology in Cedar Falls for 24 years.
She has five daughters: Melissa (Jerry) Halvorson of Kasson, Minn., Melanie Peters of Waterloo, Shelley (Lewis) Chipp of Waterloo and Kelli (Kristin) Hughes of Fond du Lac, Wis. Her youngest daughter, Lauri Hughes, passed away in 2002. She also has four grandchildren, Mickaela Halvorson, Blaine Halvorson, Brandon Chipp and Brennen Chipp, and four great-grandchildren, Alivia Chipp, Brayden Chipp, Cayson Chipp and Adilynn Chipp.
Please include a favorite memory or picture with your card to 516 Riverside Drive, Waterloo 50703.
