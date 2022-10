Duane and Judy (Kiefer) Judisch celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 14.

The couple wed Oct. 14, 1962, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.

Judy retired from R.G.I.S. after 40 years. She also ran an in-home daycare. Duane is retired from Nestle in Waverly.

Their family includes son Brent and Lisa Judisch, who have three daughters Alex, Madie and Ellie, and daughter Tera and TJ Norton, who have a son, Bryce.

The couple will celebrate at a later date with a family gathering.