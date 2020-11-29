Joyce (Hultman) Jensen

WATERLOO - Joyce was born November 30, 1930 to Paul and Laura Hultman in Ottumwa.

She started kindergarten at Frances Grout School at four years old. At 13 years of age, she started working at Allen Memorial Hospital to help the war effort. She later graduated from Waterloo East in 1948, then on to ISTC.

Joyce married Carroll Jensen at the Little Brown Church in Nashua on July 2, 1949. He is now deceased.

Their family includes five children; Todd, Timm, Terry, Tabb, Tawni; eight grandchildren (one deceased); and one great-grandchild. She also has one brother, Evan "Curly" Hultman.

Cards can be sent to: 3720 Village Place, #5104, Waterloo, 50702.

