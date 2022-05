WATERLOO -- Joseph Romeo Sayers will celebrate his graduation from East High School Saturday, May 28. An open house will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at 1556 Newell St.

Proud parents are Kimberly and Calvin C. Sayers Jr.

Joseph’s family includes brothers, Aaron, Kenneth and C.J., three nieces, two nephews, Grandmother Nancy Kreb, as well as uncles, aunts and cousins.

Come help The Sayers Family enjoy his day.

