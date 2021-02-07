Jordan/60

CENTER POINT-Mr. and Mrs. Jordan are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Jerry Jordan married Kathy Hirsch on February 8, 1961, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Nashua.

Mr. Jordan is retired from being a sheet metal worker in 2000. The couple owns Kojac Kennels training German shorthair pointers and horses. They are semi-retired. Mrs. Jordan retired in 2015 after 37 years of working at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes: Dirk & Denise of Cedar Rapids, Scott & Laurie of Jacksonville, Fla., Doreen & Fred Steimel of Gilbertville, Eric & Shannon of Cedar Falls, Jerry, Jayson (deceased), Mitchell, Alex & Sara, Zack & Kayla, Eric, Carson, Collyns, Kailin, Ryleigh, Ava & Landen, Claire, Ryker & Landon.

Cards can be sent to: 3303 56th St. Trail, Center Point, 52213.

