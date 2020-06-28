Mr. and Mrs. Jones
WATERLOO—Ross and Kathy Jones are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Ross Jones married Kathy Tweet on June 21, 1980, at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Mr. Jones is co-owner and operator of Clean Cut Blade, LLC, and Mrs. Jones is retired from teaching elementary school at the Waterloo Community School District.
Their family includes Ben of Mankato, Minn., Emily (Jason) of Cedar Falls, and three grandchildren, Nolan, Kellen and Aubrey.
