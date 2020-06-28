× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Jones

WATERLOO—Ross and Kathy Jones are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Ross Jones married Kathy Tweet on June 21, 1980, at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Jones is co-owner and operator of Clean Cut Blade, LLC, and Mrs. Jones is retired from teaching elementary school at the Waterloo Community School District.

Their family includes Ben of Mankato, Minn., Emily (Jason) of Cedar Falls, and three grandchildren, Nolan, Kellen and Aubrey.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0