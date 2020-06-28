Jones/40
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Jones/40

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Jones

WATERLOO—Ross and Kathy Jones are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Ross Jones married Kathy Tweet on June 21, 1980, at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Jones is co-owner and operator of Clean Cut Blade, LLC, and Mrs. Jones is retired from teaching elementary school at the Waterloo Community School District.

Their family includes Ben of Mankato, Minn., Emily (Jason) of Cedar Falls, and three grandchildren, Nolan, Kellen and Aubrey.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News