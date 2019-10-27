Jonah Levendusky
CEDAR FALLS — Jonah Levendusky has earned his Eagle Scout rank at the age of 15 on March 28, 2019.
A member of Troop 42 in Cedar Falls, he is the son of Cory and Sarah Levendusky.
His Eagle project involved water mitigation project at St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, diverting water from the south side of the church.
He also added landscaping after the mitigation border was complete.
