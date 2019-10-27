{{featured_button_text}}
Jonah Levendusky

Jonah Levendusky

Jonah Levendusky

CEDAR FALLS — Jonah Levendusky has earned his Eagle Scout rank at the age of 15 on March 28, 2019.

A member of Troop 42 in Cedar Falls, he is the son of Cory and Sarah Levendusky.

His Eagle project involved water mitigation project at St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, diverting water from the south side of the church.

He also added landscaping after the mitigation border was complete.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments