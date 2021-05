Joicelyn Barber

DUMONT-The family of Joicelyn Barber wishes to announce her upcoming birthday on Tuesday, May 25. You are invited to honor her with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to: c/o Dumont Wellness Center, Dumont, 50625.

We, her family, thank you in advance for thinking of her and for remembering her during this pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0