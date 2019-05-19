Johnston-Larraza

WATERLOO — Jordan Ashley Johnston and Zachary Alan Larraza, both of Scottsdale, Ariz., are planning a June wedding.
Parents of the couple are Dr. Roswell and Martha Johnston of Waterloo and Julie Larraza, and Alan and Robin Larraza, all of Scottsdale.
The bride-to-be, a 2011 West High School graduate, earned a bachelor of science in business marketing and management from the University of Denver in Colorado in 2015, where she played Division 1 NCAA women’s basketball. She is currently a medical device sales rep for Designs for Vision.
Her fiance, who attended Chaparral High School in Scottsdale and graduated from Pioneer High School, Ann Arbor, Mich., in 2011, also graduated from the University of Denver in 2015 with a BS in business marketing. Zachary was a Division 1 NCAA men’s ice hockey player there. A retired professional ice hockey player, he is now a medical device orthopedic rep for Stryker.
A June 22 ceremony will take place in Des Moines.
