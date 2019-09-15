Johnson/50
PARKERSBURG — Duane A. and Carolyn K. (Kolder) Johnson will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a small gathering with family and friends. They also celebrated with a summer trip to Branson, Mo.
They were united in marriage on Sept. 19, 1969, at the Reformed Church of Stout.
They continue to live and work on the family dairy farm.
Their family includes three children, Roy and Shiloh Johnson of Parkersburg, Tamara Johnson of Mason City and Rick and Amanda Johnson of Otley, along with three granddaughters, Melanie, Megan and Lily.
Cards may be sent to 33813 Martin Ave., Parkersburg 50665.
