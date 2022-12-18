Johnson/60

C. Fredrik and Claire D. Johnson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 29.

The couple was married Dec. 29, 1962, at Portsmouth, N.H.

He is retired.

They are the parents of Eric (Mary Beth) Johnson of Palm City, FLA, and Sarah (Frank) Ingham of Greenwood Village, CO. There are five grandchildren: Ian, Nathaniel, Davis and Elizabeth Johnson and little Claire Ingham.

A family dinner is planned at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Colorado, hosted by Eric and Beth Johnson and Sarah and Frank Ingham.

"Congratulations to you both for raising such a fine family. We celebrate your marriage with full hearts."