Johnson/50

CLARKSVILLE — Larry and Mary (Eiklenborg) Johnson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 13.

An open house is planned from 1 to 4:30 p.m. April 1 at Clarksville AMVETS Auxiliary in Clarksville. No invitations are being sent.

The couple wed Jan. 13, 1973, at Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg. Mary retired after 26 years as a nurse at Butler County Public Health. Larry retired after 28 years as a welder at Unverferth Manufacturing.

They have five amazing children: Julie (Chris) Sharp, Parkersburg; Beth (Michael) Holder, Stout; Neal Johnson, New Hartford;and Jay Johnson and Daniel Johnson, both of Clarksville.

There are four fantastic grandchildren: Alec Johnson, Fort Collins, CO; Lexi Johnson, Cedar Falls; and Noah & Anna Holder, Stout.

