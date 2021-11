Johns/40

CEDAR FALLS — Mr. and Mrs. Johns are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Craig Johns married Karen Buss on November 7, 1981, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver.

Craig is retired from Iowa Workforce Development. Karen is self employed as a computer consultant.

Their family includes: Lindsey (Matt) MacKenzie of Cedar Falls, Brett (Kathleen) Johns of Denver and six grandchildren.

