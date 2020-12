John (Jack) L. Smith

WATERLOO-John (Jack) L. Smith is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower.

John was born to Louis and Opal Smith on December 25, 1930, in Waterloo.

He married Rowena Smith.

Mr. Smith is a retired jeweler from Smith’s Jewelry.

His family includes: Kelly Smith, Sue Dufel, Deborah Rubenbauer; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 3720 Village Place, #6112, Waterloo, 50702.

