John D. Durns

Sept. 9, 1930—July 10, 2014

Formerly of Cedar Falls, CFHS class of 1947

Moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1956. John retired from Hughes Aircraft after 31 years.

Survived by loving wife Donna (Jacobson) and children, Deborah, John and Michael, brother Gerald and 3 grandsons.

Missed by all.

