John Claussen

HUDSON — John Lee Claussen is celebrating his 95th birthday today with a family dinner at his home.

He was born Nov. 21, 1924, in Reinbeck to Marcus M. and Isabelle Claussen. He was married to the late Vivian Claussen and Helen Dunham.

John retired from Hudson Co-op after 22 years.

His family includes children Clayton, Michael, Cheryl and Suzie, along with 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 115 Michelle Drive, Hudson 50643.

