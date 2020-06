× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joel Schlader

WAVERLY -- Joel Schlader is announcing his retirement on June 5 from the Nestle Waverly factory after 10 years.

Joel plans on enjoying retirement by fishing, remodeling houses, and spending time with his grandkids.

Congratulations and best wishes on a well deserved retirement!

