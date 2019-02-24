Try 1 month for 99¢
Joel Koger

Come join in the celebration of Joel Koger’s life with a memorial service at the Cedar Falls Eagles, 2125 W. Lone Tree Road, on March 2, beginning at 2 p.m.

Come share some of your memories.

