Joanne Lubbert

WATERLOO-Joanne Lubbert is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Joanne was born to Henry and Julia Theilen on January 30, 1931, in Mason City.

She later married Kenneth Lubbert (deceased) on June 19, 1951.

Their family includes: Diane (Marvin) Peters, Kenneth (Laurie) Peters, Donald (Connie) Lubbert, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1123 Bobbi Ln., Waterloo, 50701.

