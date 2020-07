× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan Matthias

READLYN — Joan Matthias will be celebrating her 90th birthday on July 7 with a card shower.

Her family includes Dan and Deb Brunscheon, Jeff and Laurie Brunscheon, and Ron Brunscheon, all of Readlyn, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Joan retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 241, Readlyn, 50668.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0