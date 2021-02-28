 Skip to main content
Jim Rottinghaus
BIRTHDAY

LA PORTE CITY-Jim Rottinghaus is celebrating his 80th birthday with a card shower.

Jim was born to Firmin and Alma Rottinghaus on February 24, 1941.

He later married Karen Nie on September 9, 1963.

Their family includes: Kris (Jim) Kayser, Jeff (Lori) Rottinghaus, Greg (Pam) Rottinghaus, Michelle Rottinghaus, Pam (Aaron) Kies, 17 grandchildren, (one deceased), and four great-grandchildren.

Jim was a farmer and hauled grain.

Cards can be sent to: 8324 Ashley Rd., La Porte City, 50651.

