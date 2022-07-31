 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Mudd Sr.

  • 0
jim mudd sr..jpg

Jim Mudd Sr. 

CEDAR FALLS -- Jim Mudd Sr. will celebrate his 85th birthday with a card shower, hosted by his children and grandchildren.

He was born Aug. 12, 1937, in Owensboro, Ky.

The founder of Mudd Advertising, he is the widower of Cecelia Mudd.

Their children are Jim (Becky) Mudd, Rob (Maddie), Mary Kay (Art), Chris (Tracy), Liz (Marc) and Kathleen (Andy). There are 15 grandchildren.

Please help us celebrate our Dad with a card shower! Jim absolutely loves to hear from friends and family. A note from you will make his birthday incredibly special!

Cards may be sent to 5313 Caraway Lane, Unit 122, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

