Jim Forry
GRUNDY CENTER - Jim Forry will be celebrating his retirement with a open house and card shower.
Jim is retiring from Donaldson Co. (formerly Engineered Products Co.), Filter Minder Location after 37 years of service.
The event will take place October 18, 1-4 p.m. at the Community Center, 705 F Ave., Grundy Center, 50638. Hosts will be Jenny, Amanda, and Andrea. Masks will be required. If you are ill or have recently been ill, please refrain from coming and celebrate with us from your home and send a card instead.
