 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim Forry
0 comments
RETIREMENT

Jim Forry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Forry

Mr. Forry

Jim Forry

GRUNDY CENTER - Jim Forry will be celebrating his retirement with a open house and card shower. 

Jim is retiring from Donaldson Co. (formerly Engineered Products Co.), Filter Minder Location after 37 years of service. 

The event will take place October 18, 1-4 p.m. at the Community Center, 705 F Ave., Grundy Center, 50638. Hosts will be Jenny, Amanda, and Andrea. Masks will be required. If you are ill or have recently been ill, please refrain from coming and celebrate with us from your home and send a card instead.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News