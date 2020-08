× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jessie Oberheu

CEDAR FALLS—Jessie Oberheu is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born to Harold and Edna Refshauge on August 9, 1940, in Cedar Falls.

Jessie retired from Quest Diagnostics.

Her family includes Brian (Annette) Oberheu, and Brenda (Tom) Collins.

Drive by today from 1-2:30 pm at 1517 Lilac Ln., Cedar Falls, 50613 or send her a card to shower her with birthday wishes!

