Jesse Matt

Jesse Matt receives CALS Award

CASTALIA — Jesse Matt recently received the award for Distinguished Service from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Student Council at Iowa State University.

This award is bestowed upon a student who has shown a commitment to community service on and off campus while at ISU.

Matt has served as a peer mentor in “The Sky is the Limit” Learning Community, served with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in the Broken Kettle Grasslands in Iowa, coordinated outreach programs about the value of diverse landscapes, inducted into the highly selective forestry honor society Xi Sigma Pi, and is a member of Practical Farmers of Iowa.

