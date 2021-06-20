Jerry Smith

….Sent from Heaven above

As I Sit In Heaven,

And watch you everyday.

I try to let you know with signs,

I never went away.

I hear you when you're laughing,

And watch you as you sleep.

I even place my arms around you,

To calm you as you weep.

I see you wish the days away,

Begging to have me home.

So I try to send you signs,

so you know you are not alone.

Don't feel guilty that you have

Life that was denied to me.

Heaven is truly beautiful,

Just you wait and see.

So live your life, laugh again

Enjoy yourself, be free

Then I know with every breath you take

You'll be taking one for me...

