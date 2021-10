Jerry Martin Siems

CLAYTON-Jerry Martin Siems has celebrated his 80th birthday with a family dinner.

Jerry was born on October 16, 1941, near Waukon.

He later married Sharon Siems.

Their family includes: Michi, Carmen, Tanya; along with five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

He is retired from John Deere.

Please send cards to him at: 105 N. Front Street, Clayton, 52049.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0