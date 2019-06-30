{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry Even — Turning 80

Jerry Even will be celebrating his 80th birthday on July 5.

He was born July 5, 1939. He married Connie Schmitz on July 23, 1962.

Jerry retired from John Deere PEC in 1994.

His family includes children Angie and husband Tim, and Cory, along with two grandchildren, Casey and Kaylee.

Jerry will celebrate with a family birthday party and a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 513, Gilbertville 50634.

