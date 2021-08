Jerry Carnes

WATERLOO-Jerry Carnes is celebrating his 80th birthday.

Jerry was born on August 12, 1941, in Waterloo to Glenn and Margaret (Kerkove) Carnes.

He later married Hazel Crow on June 1, 1963.

Keep crushing that record, Mr. Carnes!

Wish Jerry a Happy Birthday if you see him downtown on Friday nights!

We love you and miss you!

Kathy & Rich, Jeff & Lisa, Haleigh & Jeremy

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0