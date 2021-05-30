Jerald T. Smith

June 18, 1941—December 18, 2020

In Remembrance

God looked around His garden,

and He found an empty place.

He then looked down upon this Earth,

and saw your tired face.

He put his arms around you,

and lifted you to rest.

God’s garden must be beautiful,

He always takes the best.

He knew that you were suffering,

He knew you were in pain.

He knew that you would never

get well on earth again.

He saw the road was getting rough,

and the hills were hard to climb.

So he closed your weary eyelids,

and whispered, “Peace Be Thine.”

It broke my heart to lose you,

but you didn’t go alone.