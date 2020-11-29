Jeff Wickersham

CEDAR FALLS—Jeff Wickersham is announcing his retirement from Young Plumbing and Heating Co. after 43 years of service.

Jeff started on Dec. 22, 1976 and stopped on Dec. 22, 2019. Jeff would like to personally thank all of his customers and also especially those who requested him and welcomed him into their homes and businesses over the years.

A retirement party will be announced at a later date.

Jeff’s future plans are to spend time in Arizona in the winter and summers at his camp in Canada, working on his Model A, and working part time.

