Regina "Jeannie" Martindale

April 9, 1955-March 27, 2019

God took (her) my sister away from us way too soon.

April 9, 2019, would have been your 64th birthday. Happy Birthday, Sis!

As a family, we will ALL miss you a lot, and we will love you always and forever, amen.

God bless you always!

