Jeanie (Wilma) Conrads
BIRTHDAY

CEDAR FALLS-Jeanie Conrads will be celebrating her 85th birthday with a dinner, dance, and book signing.

Jeanie is a retired teacher.

Her family includes two daughters, Jan and Rosie; two grandchildren, Christopher and Rebecca; and one great grandchild, Abigail.

There will be a dinner, dance, and book signing starting at 6 p.m., on August 13, at the Majestic Moon Event Center in Waterloo hosted by her daughter, Jan and Abe Conrads, husband. The pasta bar opens at 6 p.m., and dancing to the music of The Vinyl Frontier starts at 8 p.m.

No gifts are requested. No invitations will be sent. 

