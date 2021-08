Jeane Knapp

CEDAR FALLS-Jeane Knapp is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house and a card shower.

Jeane was born on August 17, 1921, in Des Moines.

Her open house will be from 3 to 5 p.m., on August 14, at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane in Cedar Falls.

Cards can be sent to: 5300 S. Main St., #14, Cedar Falls, 50613.

