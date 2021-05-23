Jean Youngblut
WATERLOO-Jean Youngblut will be celebrating her 85th birthday with a card shower.
Jean was born on May 31, 1936, in Creston, to Jim and Grayce Porter.
She later married Harold Youngblut on April 16, 1955.
She was a housewife, mother, neighbor lady, and also worked at J.C. Penney’s.
Her family includes: Mark, Michelle, Miann, Melinda, Mike, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to: 2110 Cord Ridge, Waterloo, 50701.
The family of Jean would like to wish her a fabulous birthday. To say she is the Best of the Best, is an understatement. Anyone who knows her will agree.
Happy Birthday from your family,
Love You the Most