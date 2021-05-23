 Skip to main content
WATERLOO-Jean Youngblut will be celebrating her 85th birthday with a card shower.

Jean was born on May 31, 1936, in Creston, to Jim and Grayce Porter.

She later married Harold Youngblut on April 16, 1955.

She was a housewife, mother, neighbor lady, and also worked at J.C. Penney’s.

Her family includes: Mark, Michelle, Miann, Melinda, Mike, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 2110 Cord Ridge, Waterloo, 50701.

The family of Jean would like to wish her a fabulous birthday. To say she is the Best of the Best, is an understatement. Anyone who knows her will agree.

Happy Birthday from your family,

Love You the Most

