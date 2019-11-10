Jaynes-Brock

{{featured_button_text}}
Alison and Aidan Brock

CEDAR FALLS — Alison Jaynes and Aidan Brock were married in a fall wedding.

The ceremony took place Oct. 2 in Breckenridge, Colo.

Parents of the couple are Tony and Sandy Jaynes and Jeff and Elisabeth Brock, all of Cedar Falls.

