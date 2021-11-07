Jay Nardini Elected Vice Chair

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College Trustee Jay Nardini was recently elected vice chair of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Board of Directors Executive Committee.

ACCT is a non-profit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical, and junior colleges in the United States and beyond. Nardini is currently serving a

three-year term as a director for the ACCT Central Region, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Ontario, Canada. He also serves as the chair of the ACCT Finance and Audit Committee.

Nardini previously served as chair of the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees (IACCT) and completed two elected terms on the ACCT Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.

Nardini was sworn in on October 15, 2021, during the 2021 ACCT Leadership Congress in San Diego, California.

