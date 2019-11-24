{{featured_button_text}}
Javellana-Hartleben

CEDAR FALLS — Anna Javellana and Lucas Hartleben were married May 18 in Minnesota.

Andy Haberkamp, a friend of the couple, performed the ceremony at the Shindig Event Center in Minneapolis.

Parents of the couple are Joby and Tracy Javellana of Cedar Falls and Alan and Charis Hartleben of Hudson, Wis.

Matron of honor was Payten Gerjerts of Arlington Heights, Ill., sister of bride, and best man was Ryan Hartleben of Milwaukee, brother of the groom.

The bride, a graduate of Wartburg College, is a commercial property manager at Jones Lang LaSalle. The groom is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a mechanical engineer at Bently Nevada. They live in South St. Paul, Minn.

