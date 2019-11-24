Javellana-Hartleben
CEDAR FALLS — Anna Javellana and Lucas Hartleben were married May 18 in Minnesota.
Andy Haberkamp, a friend of the couple, performed the ceremony at the Shindig Event Center in Minneapolis.
You have free articles remaining.
Parents of the couple are Joby and Tracy Javellana of Cedar Falls and Alan and Charis Hartleben of Hudson, Wis.
Matron of honor was Payten Gerjerts of Arlington Heights, Ill., sister of bride, and best man was Ryan Hartleben of Milwaukee, brother of the groom.
The bride, a graduate of Wartburg College, is a commercial property manager at Jones Lang LaSalle. The groom is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a mechanical engineer at Bently Nevada. They live in South St. Paul, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.