{{featured_button_text}}
Javellana-Hartleban

Lucas Hartleban and Anna Javellana

CEDAR FALLS — Anna Javellana and Lucas Hartleban, both of St. Paul, Minn., are planning a May wedding.

Parents of the couple are Joby and Tracy Javellana of Cedar Falls and Alan and Charis Hartleban of Hudson, Wis.

The bride-to-be, a graduate of Wartburg College, is a property manager with Jones Lang LaSalle. Her fiance, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin—Madison, is an engineer with Bently Nevada.

The ceremony will take place May 18 in Minneapolis.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments