Javellana-Hartleban

CEDAR FALLS — Anna Javellana and Lucas Hartleban, both of St. Paul, Minn., are planning a May wedding.
Parents of the couple are Joby and Tracy Javellana of Cedar Falls and Alan and Charis Hartleban of Hudson, Wis.
The bride-to-be, a graduate of Wartburg College, is a property manager with Jones Lang LaSalle. Her fiance, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin—Madison, is an engineer with Bently Nevada.
The ceremony will take place May 18 in Minneapolis.
