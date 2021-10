Janice Miner

WATERLOO — Janice Miner is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower. Another milestone. Like fine wine, the older the better.

Janice was born October 11, 1941, to Linden (Lindy) and Eldora Alton.

Her family includes Patty Gruchow, Roxanne (Tom) Cooley, Lisa (Steve) Steen, Teresa Johnson; Deceased children: David Brunson, Sherry Miner, and Melissa Rizo; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

You may send cards to: 421 Oak Ave., #312, Waterloo, 50703.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0